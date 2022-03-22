Advertisement

A wet day ahead

Plan on a wet Tuesday as a slow-moving system moves across the area.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another slow-moving system has arrived in Iowa this morning. Expect occasional rainfall through the day with the potential for a few thunderstorms as well. Nothing strong or severe is expected. The chance of rain continues all the way through tomorrow night with totals around an inch or more by the time it’s all finished up. With colder air arriving on Thursday, a few snowflakes may occur, but little or no accumulation is expected. The next cold front arrives on Friday which will bring up the wind and knock the temperatures down into the weekend.

