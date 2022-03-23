Advertisement

7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia, authorities said.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison, WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW) - A 7-month-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being mauled by a dog at a Georgia home, according to authorities. She was later declared dead.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the baby girl was being watched by her grandmother Tuesday at a home in Martinez, Georgia, when a dog in the home became aggressive, WRDW reports.

The girl and her grandmother were both hurt, according to authorities, but the girl suffered more extensive injuries. Both were taken to Augusta University Health.

The infant was later declared dead, according to the Columbia County Coroner’s Office.

The dog that attacked the girl and her grandmother was an American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix, according to deputies. Authorities had earlier reported it was a pit bull terrier but corrected themselves.

People who live in the neighborhood of mostly one-story brick homes said they saw police cars at the house between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. but didn’t witness what happened inside. They did confirm that a large dog lived at the home.

Tim Jardine lives just down the street from the neighbor. He’s lived in this neighborhood all his life and even cut the neighbor’s grass. Thinking back to a previous incident where paramedics had to respond, he said he could tell the dog was fierce.

“My friend and I had to occupy the dog for them to get in there and get the woman to the hospital,” he said.

His sister-in-law, Amanda Jardine, lives opposite from him on the same road.

“It won’t let anyone come near anybody. I guess dogs are supposed to be protective, but that dog can be a little more overprotective, like in a vicious way,” she said. “My heart goes out to their family.”

The Jardines say they hope something like this won’t happen again.

