Another wet day ahead

Plan on another wet day with occasional light rain and drizzle likely.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for areas of showers and drizzle to continue through the day with highs only in the 40s. The north wind will slowly increase through the day, dropping temperatures to the 30s by early evening. Tonight into tomorrow morning, there may be enough cold air around for a few snow showers or flurries. No accumulation is expected at this time. Plan on more chilly and windy weather as a cold front moves through on Friday. This will keep weekend highs generally into the 40s.

