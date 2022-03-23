The Crystal Blue Band Live in Concert The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library is hosting a country music concert featuring The Crystal Blue Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Blakesburg Elementary School gymnasium. Admission is a free-will donation. Doors open at 6 p.m. with concessions available for a free-will donation. The Friends’ organization will also be holding a 50-50 raffle that evening. All proceeds will be used to help fund the renovation of the new library building.

