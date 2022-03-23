Advertisement

Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes

Lawmakers delivered $5 million to pay off debts of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, in Boston, for the U.S. Senate, a nonprofit established to honor the senator that has struggled financially.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press review finds that state and local governments have spent nearly $1 billion worth of federal coronavirus aid on projects that have little to do with combating the pandemic.

The spending runs the gamut. In Broward County, Florida, $140 million will help to build an upscale hotel.

In Dutchess County, New York, $12 million is being used to renovate a minor league ballpark. Alabama plans to spend $400 million building new prisons.

When congressional Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan a year ago, they characterized it as “emergency funding” that would keep front-line workers on the job, open schools and ramp up vaccinations.

