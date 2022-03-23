Poll: Biden’s job approval rating declines amid concerns over economy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined amid increasing pessimism over the economy, according to a new poll.

The latest Grinnell College National Poll showed a drop in Biden’s job approval from 37 percent to 34 percent, with 52 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance. Fourteen percent were unsure.

The key issues Americans were asked about in this poll were Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And while more respondents approved than disapproved of his handling of the pandemic, Biden received low marks on the economy and the war in Ukraine.

A majority of 58 percent of Americans responded that they believe the economy will be worse in a year than it is today. That’s the highest number in the history of this poll. Only 27 percent answered they believed the economy will get better in a year. That’s a drop of 20 percent from this time last year.

“The collapse in economic confidence means that President Biden and congressional Democrats are facing strong headwinds as they head into the November elections,” said Peter Hanson, Grinnell College National Poll director. “Midterm elections are frequently a referendum on the performance of the administration, and these numbers are a sign that the judgement from voters is likely to be harsh. Absent a major change, Republicans are well-positioned to take control of Congress.”

Regarding the pandemic, 47 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling, compared to 44 percent who disapprove, and nine percent are unsure.

Americans support Biden’s approach of sending weapons to assist in Ukraine’s fight against Russia (72 percent), but 70 percent of Americans are against sending U.S. troops. Nevertheless, overall, a plurality of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the situation. Forty-eight percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, compared to 37 percent who approve, and 14 percent are unsure.

“There is a disconnect,” said Danielle Lussier, Grinnell College associate professor of political science. “We see broad support for the approach the president has taken - sending weapons but not troops - but the population doesn’t want to give Biden credit for it.”

Another interesting finding from the poll is the divide over the classroom.

A majority of 64 percent believe what children are being taught in public schools is on the wrong track. Just 24 percent think it’s on the right track, and 12 percent are unsure.

The poll found that the belief that public schools are on the wrong track was fueled by distrust in public schools’ ability to teach about racism.

The Grinnell College National Poll is based on phone interviews with 1,002 adults ages 18 and older. It was conducted between March 15 and March 20 by Selzer and Company, of Des Moines.

