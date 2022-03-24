Advertisement

Americans want Biden to be tougher on Russia: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows few Americans are very confident that President Biden can handle a crisis, and...
A new poll shows few Americans are very confident that President Biden can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Brussels to meet with key allies and coordinate a stronger response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine. But a new poll shows Americans have yet to rally around Biden’s leadership.

Concern about Russia has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month. But Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged. That’s according to the poll Thursday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.

