Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 2021. Police alleged in court documents publicly released Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has delayed the hearings for two teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16-years-old, are charged with first degree murder as adults, and had been scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Miller’s appearance was delayed on Wednesday, and now the appearance for Goodale has also been delayed.

The teens attorneys claim investigators obtained evidence and violated their constitutional rights.

They’re now asking the Iowa Supreme Court to rule on the requests. A date has not been set.

New court documents show the two used a baseball bat to kill Nohema Graber last November.

Her body was found in a park in Fairfield hidden under a wheelbarrow, railroad ties, and a tarp.

Search warrants show the teens used “Snapchat” to plan the murder.

