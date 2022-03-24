Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has delayed the hearings for two teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16-years-old, are charged with first degree murder as adults, and had been scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Miller’s appearance was delayed on Wednesday, and now the appearance for Goodale has also been delayed.

The teens attorneys claim investigators obtained evidence and violated their constitutional rights.

They’re now asking the Iowa Supreme Court to rule on the requests. A date has not been set.

New court documents show the two used a baseball bat to kill Nohema Graber last November.

Her body was found in a park in Fairfield hidden under a wheelbarrow, railroad ties, and a tarp.

Search warrants show the teens used “Snapchat” to plan the murder.

