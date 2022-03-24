Ottumwa Leadership Academy launch food truck survey

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders from the City and the Ottumwa Leadership Academy have launched a food truck opinion survey in the hopes of increasing food truck dining options in Ottumwa.

The project evaluates the City’s current program to make improvements in permitting and education, and create new opportunities for operators to reserve space.

Because public feedback is important to completing the project, the City has launched a short survey at https://www.ottumwa.us/polls/food_truck/.

The survey will be open from March 24 through March 31, 2022. The survey is also available on the Poll Feature on the City website at www.ottumwa.us.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.