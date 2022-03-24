Advertisement

Scattered snow possible this morning, cold temps continue

Plan on a few snow showers to move through today. Little or no accumulation is expected.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be another chilly one and a few snow showers may still occur this morning. Little or no accumulation is anticipated at this time and whatever does try to accumulate will generally be on grassy or elevated surfaces. Look for highs only around 40. Tomorrow, a strong cold front is still on track to blow through in the morning, leading to gusty winds of 40+ mph through the day. This gusty wind will likely linger into Saturday, keeping highs this weekend well down into the 40s. Next week, the weather looks active once again and generally on the chilly side. The track of that slow-moving system will be key to determining how much additional rainfall we pick up as well as just how warm (or cool) we are. Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Lawmakers delivered $5 million to pay off debts of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, in Boston,...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
This combination of photos provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Martin F. Mack...
2 Pennsylvania troopers, civilian killed; police open DUI probe

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Rain and/or snow showers remain a possibility.
Showers remain possible, along with some snowflakes
Rain and/or snow showers remain a possibility.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another wet day ahead