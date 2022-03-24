Showers remain possible, along with some snowflakes

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our stretch of wet conditions is almost to an end, but not quite yet.

Chances for showers continue over the next 12 to 18 hours, as a slow-moving storm system gradually pulls away from the area. Toward Thursday morning, some of the rain could mix with or change over to snow as colder air moves in. However, impacts are expected to be small, and substantial accumulation is unlikely. Highs on Thursday struggle to reach the low 40s.

Winds will be stronger on Friday as highs climb a bit into the 50s, but cooler air settles in for the weekend amid dry conditions. By the following work week, highs return to the 50s and 60s, with some rain possible toward the middle of the week.

