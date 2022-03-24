Advertisement

Showers remain possible, along with some snowflakes

A few rain or snow showers are possible yet tonight into early Thursday morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our stretch of wet conditions is almost to an end, but not quite yet.

Chances for showers continue over the next 12 to 18 hours, as a slow-moving storm system gradually pulls away from the area. Toward Thursday morning, some of the rain could mix with or change over to snow as colder air moves in. However, impacts are expected to be small, and substantial accumulation is unlikely. Highs on Thursday struggle to reach the low 40s.

Winds will be stronger on Friday as highs climb a bit into the 50s, but cooler air settles in for the weekend amid dry conditions. By the following work week, highs return to the 50s and 60s, with some rain possible toward the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
The superintendent gave a presentation that unveiled these new configurations to grade levels.
Ottumwa Schools approve “Vision of Excellence” phase of the districts new initiative
Lawmakers delivered $5 million to pay off debts of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, in Boston,...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes

Latest News

Rain and/or snow showers remain a possibility.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another wet day ahead
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Rain showers continue on Wednesday
Rain showers continue on Wednesday