Chillier weekend ahead with with breezy conditions Saturday

Winds stay relatively strong through most of Saturday, with cooler air all weekend long.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few chillier days are ahead, thanks to the cold front that moved through earlier on Friday.

Temperatures during the day this weekend will only be in the mid 40s, after morning lows in the 20s. Expect a fair amount of wind to still be present early on Saturday, though that should begin to relax by Saturday evening.

The middle of next week could turn a little warmer as a storm system approaches, with highs in the 50s again likely. Rain also becomes likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, wrapping up by Wednesday night. Total rainfall during this time could exceed half an inch, ending the month of March on a wet note.

Temperatures stay cool after this system, with 40s and 50s likely through the remainder of next week.

