Advertisement

Iowa bird flu case forces killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys

Official on Thursday said the outbreak in Buena Vista County will require the killing of nearly...
Official on Thursday said the outbreak in Buena Vista County will require the killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials have confirmed another case of bird flu in a commercial turkey farm in northwest Iowa.

Official on Thursday said the outbreak in Buena Vista County will require the killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys.

It’s the third case of avian influenza in the county, following a March 6 case that led to the killing of nearly 50,000 turkeys and an infection found March 17 that resulted in the killing of 5.3 million egg-laying hens. Iowa has had one other commercial egg-laying chicken farm affected in Taylor County, which involved 915,000 birds.

Two other Iowa cases involved backyard birds. U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows 17 states have confirmed cases in commercial or backyard flocks.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead
The project evaluates the City’s current program to make improvements in permitting and...
Ottumwa Leadership Academy launch food truck survey
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

Latest News

The salad bars will offer a fresh and canned fruit option every day including chopped romaine,...
Salad option added to Ottumwa Elementary Lunch Program
The project evaluates the City’s current program to make improvements in permitting and...
Ottumwa Leadership Academy launch food truck survey
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead