Kirksville Police Chief dispels rumor

Chief Scott Williamson
Chief Scott Williamson(source: Kirksville Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri (KYOU) - Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson has released a statement dispelling a rumor circulating around the community.

A rumor alleged that Kirksville Police have been given a directive to cease enforcement in certain areas of law enforcement.

“I want to assure the public that this is a ridiculous rumor and an insult to the fine men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our community,” explained Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson. Williamson added, “Our Officers are committed to their profession and the city council has been very supportive in providing funding for extensive training and equipment needs”.

Chief Williamson went on further to say “that if any elected official were to direct me or any of my officers to reduce their efforts in protecting the community, they would be met with absolute resistance. As officers, we take an oath to protect the community and that takes precedence over any politics, favoritism, or biases.”

Community members with questions or concerns are asked to reach out to Chief Williamson’s office directly. You can contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945.

