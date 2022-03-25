One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died in a grain bin accident near Kinze Manufacturing in Williamsburg Friday morning.

Mark Parriott, the Senior Vice President of Operations with Kinze, said the property where it happened is next to Kinze, but did not happen on their property, nor did it involve a Kinze employee.

Kinze employees did, however, assist first responders trying to help the person who was trapped.

This is a developing story. Officials have not released additional details at this time.

