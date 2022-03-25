Salad option added to Ottumwa Elementary Lunch Program

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa Schools have announced that they are adding a salad bar to all elementary school’s lunch period.

Liberty opened their salad bar on Monday, while Eisenhower opened theirs on Thursday. Officials say that by April 1st, all schools will have a salad bar in place.

The salad bar offerings will be in addition to the regular scheduled hot lunch meal.

“The self-serve option allows students to choose whatever they want to eat,” said Yvonne Johnson, director of food and nutrition services.

The salad bars will offer a fresh and canned fruit option every day including chopped romaine, spinach, and carrots.

“We want our school food program to be the best in the state,” said Johnson. “The addition of salad bars is part of our Be The Best initiative. Based on our survey, students want more choices and more food. This is a way to do both of those things while offering healthy food choices.”

