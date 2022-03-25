Advertisement

Very windy conditions develop today, chilly weekend ahead

Plan on a windy one today! A Wind Advisory has been issued.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for our Iowa counties. This is all due to a cold front blowing through, leading to rapidly increasing winds later this morning through the afternoon. Winds will likely be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts of 50+ common. As this cold front passes by, there is also a low chance of a light rain or snow shower, but this appears very isolated at this time. The final weekend of March will be cold, with highs only in the 40s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be between 10 and 20! Look for another chance of showers going into next week, probably in the Tuesday and Wednesday time period. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead
The project evaluates the City’s current program to make improvements in permitting and...
Ottumwa Leadership Academy launch food truck survey
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Clouds break up a bit overnight.
Precipitation threat ends, winds kick into higher gear Friday
Clouds break up a bit overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Scattered snow possible this morning, cold temps continue