Wapello County issues burn ban

(Pexels.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it has issued a burn ban for all of Wapello County due to windy, dry conditions.

It went into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday and will remain in effect indefinitely.

The ban prohibits all open burning. It does not apply to use of outdoor fireplaces and barbecue grills for the purposes of cooking.

The Fire Chief can issue special permits for supervised, controlled burns under the burn ban.

