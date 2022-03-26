Advertisement

Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees

Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees(MGN/Cropped Joe Biden / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Wrapping up his visit to Europe, President Joe Biden spent time on Saturday with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. During a visit to a soccer stadium in the capital where refugees have assembled, Biden marveled at their spirit and resolve in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion and devastation of their homeland.

Biden listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. The president also held hands with parents and gave them hugs. Before returning to Washington, Biden will give a speech in Warsaw that’s expected to focus on the difficult path ahead as U.S. and Western allies continue to assist Ukraine and prod Russia to end its invasion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Scott Williamson
Kirksville Police Chief dispels rumor
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
LIVE: Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case
Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy
Pope’s peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50