Pope’s peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for peace in Ukraine in a ceremony that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophecy about peace and Russia. The prophecy was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer on Friday afternoon. A papal envoy celebrated a simultaneous service at the shrine in Fatima.

The prayer ritual is of deep spiritual importance to many Catholics. Friday’s event was Francis’ latest effort to rally prayers for an end to the war while keeping open options for dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church.

