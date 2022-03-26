Staying chilly for now, rain returns next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures won’t change a whole lot on Sunday, as a chilly airmass sticks around for now.

Winds, however, will be lighter, which should make for an overall more pleasant finish to the weekend. Lows dip into the upper 20s overnight, and highs return to the low 40s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine around. A few more clouds move in for Monday, and temperatures should climb even a little further into the upper 40s.

After a somewhat mild and breezy day in the 50s on Tuesday, rain becomes likely again Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Rainfall totals could reach or exceed 0.50″ to 1″, making for another soaking round of showers and a few thunderstorms. Even a few snowflakes could mix in on the storm’s backside, again, on Thursday.

Highs dip for the end of the workweek into the 30s and 40s again, with a return to the 50s looking possible by the end of next weekend.

