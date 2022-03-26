Advertisement

A windy and chilly Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It is a cold and windy morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with lows in the 30s after a cold front moved through the area. It will get a little warmer this afternoon, with highs climbing into the low to mid-40s with the help of a mostly sunny sky. Due to a mostly clear sky, Saturday night lows will be cold in the low to mid-20s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with highs only climbing into the low to mid-40s. However, the winds will be calmer on Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. At the beginning of the upcoming work week, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s Monday and the upper 50s on Tuesday.

