Chilly with calmer winds on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It is a cold morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. It won’t get much warmer this afternoon, with highs only climbing into the low 40s. However, thanks to a high-pressure system moving into the northern U.S, winds will be calmer this afternoon. It will be cold again Sunday night with overnight temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will gradually rise on Monday and Tuesday, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. Our next chance for rain begins on Wednesday.

