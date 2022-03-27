Advertisement

French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo

French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo(MGN/Telegram / CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar — France’s top diplomat is warning that the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is becoming a “second Aleppo,” the Syrian commercial capital that in 2016 saw widespread Russian-backed destruction.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday told the Doha Forum, a policy conference in Qatar, that Russia’s “siege warfare” against Ukrainian cities should induce “collective guilt.”

“Civilian populations are slaughtered, annihilated, the suffering is horrible,” said a visibly angry Le Drian.

When asked whether he agreed with President Joe Biden’s remark in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, he said only that diplomacy with both sides remained a French priority.

Le Drian said French President Emmanuel Macron was trying to avert the worst in Ukraine through talks with both the Ukrainian and Russian presidents. A ceasefire remains the most pressing task, he added, so that parties can move onto thornier topics like Ukraine’s security guarantees and a possible neutral military status.

Le Drian said the world is “at a tipping point” as the war continues to spiral, adding, “This is a crisis that affects us all.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
Chief Scott Williamson
Kirksville Police Chief dispels rumor
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta airport by Nevada man
VIDEO: Passenger attacks Southwest Airlines employee after being escorted off flight

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
WATCH: Gas thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
Thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee