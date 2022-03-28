Advertisement

Clouds build today, March chill continues

Plan on a dry and quiet day as clouds slowly build.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on more chilly weather today with highs into the lower 40s. Clouds will slowly build throughout the day. Tomorrow, a few isolated showers may occur in the morning, but it’s not until tomorrow night when the most widespread activity is likely in our area. Any storms at that point may produce some small hail. Wednesday’s temperatures will be tricky and we’ll likely see morning highs into the 50s, then falling temperatures through the rest of the day. Thursday, temperatures will be cold enough for some snow, but like last week, little or no accumulation is expected at this time.

