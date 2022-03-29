Advertisement

Chilly temps continue, look for rain tonight into tomorrow

Plan on another chilly day as the winds pick up speed. While there might be a shower around today, the best chance of rain is tonight into tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a chilly and windy day! We’ll see extensive cloudiness today along with an isolated shower here or there. With highs only in the 50s and a gusty southeast wind the entire day, wind chills will be held down to the 40s this afternoon. Tonight, the main system moves into the area with some thunderstorms capable of small hail. Rain amounts will generally stay under an inch. Tomorrow morning, we’ll have highs into the 50s, then the temperatures will fall as a strong northwest wind kicks in. It’ll be cold enough for some snow flurries in the morning hours.

