Chilly temps continue, look for rain tonight into tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a chilly and windy day! We’ll see extensive cloudiness today along with an isolated shower here or there. With highs only in the 50s and a gusty southeast wind the entire day, wind chills will be held down to the 40s this afternoon. Tonight, the main system moves into the area with some thunderstorms capable of small hail. Rain amounts will generally stay under an inch. Tomorrow morning, we’ll have highs into the 50s, then the temperatures will fall as a strong northwest wind kicks in. It’ll be cold enough for some snow flurries in the morning hours.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.