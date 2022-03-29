Advertisement

Clouds and a few showers expected Tuesday

Clouds and a few showers expected Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It will be slightly warmer tonight across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lows in the 30s. Clouds are also expected across the region tonight. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and even a few scattered rain showers.

A few isolated showers may continue into Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon will also be warmer than the last few days with highs climbing into the 50s. Clouds and showers continue Tuesday night with higher chances for rain on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash.
Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
RAGBRAI announces full route’s pass-through towns
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Latest News

Clouds and a few showers expected Tuesday
Clouds and a few showers expected Tuesday
kyou wx
Clouds build today, March chill continues
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Chilly with calmer winds on Sunday
Chilly with calmer winds on Sunday