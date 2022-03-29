Clouds and a few showers expected Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It will be slightly warmer tonight across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lows in the 30s. Clouds are also expected across the region tonight. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and even a few scattered rain showers.

A few isolated showers may continue into Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon will also be warmer than the last few days with highs climbing into the 50s. Clouds and showers continue Tuesday night with higher chances for rain on Wednesday.

