Continued cloudy, breezy, and a little wet

Cloudy skies, with a bit of rain and snow overnight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Gray skies stick around for most of the next 24 hours, with some precipitation possible tonight as well.

Scattered rain and snow showers are likely to develop this evening, with activity continuing through the night for our northern counties. Areas along and north of Highway 34 could see a trace to as much as an inch of snow out of this activity, with most amounts being on the low end and most accumulation taking place on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures on Thursday reach the low 40s, so any snow would quickly melt. Highs then head back to the 50s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. The extended is also dotted with multiple rain chances.

