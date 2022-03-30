Advertisement

A few showers early today, falling temperatures this afternoon

Watch for a chance of rain early today, then the potential for some snow tonight into early tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A complicated forecast presents itself this morning as showers continue to move off to the east. As this occurs, temperatures will continue to rise, likely into the 50s by lunchtime. Then, we’ll have falling temperatures through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the area. Precipitation chances will increase again later this afternoon and especially tonight. With cold air in the region, we are likely to see some snow showers later tonight with little or no accumulation. This system will exit early tomorrow morning leaving cold and windy conditions behind. At least we can plan on a nice Friday with sunshine returning to the area.

