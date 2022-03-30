Advertisement

Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ten finalists are in for the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s 13th Best Burger Contest.

The list includes some restaurants in eastern Iowa.

  • Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill (Wilton)
  • Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (Sac City)
  • Flaming Office Bar and Grill (Toledo)
  • Foodie Garage Eatery (Dubuque)
  • Lachele’s Fine Foods (Des Moines
  • Pally’s Bar & Grille (Clive)
  • The Flying Elbow (Marshalltown)
  • The Handlebar (Dallas Center)
  • Victoria Station (Harlan)
  • West Towne Pub (Ames)

To qualify, a burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Organizers will announce the winner on May 2.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Brett David Little was charged with Criminal Sex Conduct in the 3rd Degree with Force or...
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach charged with sexual assault
Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child
Authorities say a confrontation between a heavily armed 21-year-old man and his father...
Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

Latest News

People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
4 more teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school
Brett David Little was charged with Criminal Sex Conduct in the 3rd Degree with Force or...
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach charged with sexual assault
Students in a classroom.
Proposed bill could pay for third-party dyslexia service providers in Iowa schools
Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
RAGBRAI announces full route’s pass-through towns