Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach charged with sexual assault

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Minnesota police have charged 40-year-old Brett David Little with Criminal Sex Conduct in the 3rd Degree with Force or Coercion.

Officials say that in April 2019, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 4200 block of Snelling Ave in Minneapolis.

Police records indicate that a female victim and friend were out drinking in Uptown Minneapolis. At 2:00 am both were feeling buzzed and having difficulty finding an Uber to get home. They were approached by an individual now believe to be Little, and three other men. The men suggested that the woman join the men in their Uber, and go to their rental house where they would have an easier time getting an uber.

The victim’s memory, which police say was fragmented due to alcohol impairment, recalled sitting on a couch at the house and feeling heavy and paralyzed. She then came to, with Little engaging her body sexually.

The victim cried and attempted to call out to her friend for help, but Little allegedly put his hand over her mouth, and at times put a pillow over her face. The victim also recalled him having his hands on her throat.

At approximately, 6:15 am, the victim woke up with her clothes on the floor. She woke her friend and left. Her friend corroborated her account of the evening when they spoke to investigators about the assault.

The victim went to the hospital for a sex assault examination approximately 36 hours after the assault. Swabs were taken and determined that the victim and Little could not be excluded as the source of the swab mixture, but 99.999997% of the population could.

Brett David Little was charged with Criminal Sex Conduct in the 3rd Degree with Force or Coercion. His bail was listed at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim upon his release.

