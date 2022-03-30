Advertisement

Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night

Showers and storms are possible overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers and thunderstorms are in Tuesday night’s forecast for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Some storms may be severe. The main hazards with the overnight storms are hail and high winds. Overnight lows will be warm in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday highs will occur in the morning since dropping temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances continue Wednesday morning and gradually taper off Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Isolated flurries are possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Isolated rain showers are possible Thursday afternoon.

