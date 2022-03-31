Advertisement

Some snow early, staying chilly today

Watch for some snow showers early this morning. It'll stay cold and windy the entire day with highs only around 40.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for areas of snow early this morning. Most of these snow showers won’t cause much of an issue, though a few slick spots may develop on area roads that get under a moderate snow band. Most of the snow will be out of here by mid-morning with continued windy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Tomorrow, we’ll get the sunshine back with highs into the lower 50s. This weekend, we have two separate systems on the way. The first one arrives late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning and could bring a brief bout of rain to the area. The second one arrives later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and should stay as rain. The generally chilly pattern will continue into next week as a number of systems are still on track to affect Iowa.

