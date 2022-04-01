Advertisement

2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced

Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.
Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.(Courtesy: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old Julia Cox was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and 59-year-old Roy Garner was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.

Cox pleaded guilty in December to abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact. Garner also pleaded guilty to those counts and a count of destroying evidence.

Prosecutors say Cox and Garner helped Cox’s son, 33-year-old Steven Vogel, move Williams’ body from the basement of the Grinnell home the three defendants shared.

Williams body was found burning in a ditch on Sept. 16, 2020.

