Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections...
Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections after was denied use of the men's restrooms and locker rooms at work. (Courtesy: ACLU of Iowa)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld much of a 2019 jury verdict that found the state discriminated against a transgender prison employee by denying him the use of men’s restrooms and locker rooms.

However, the court dismissed a portion of the case that centered on sex discrimination.

The decision means Jesse Vroegh has won his discrimination lawsuit based on gender identity and the jury’s $120,000 damages verdict awarded for emotional distress. Vroegh is a former nurse at the state’s Mitchellville prison for women.

The decision in which the full court recognized gender identity discrimination for transgender workers under state civil rights law is a significant LGBTQ victory.

