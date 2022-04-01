Advertisement

Man charged in deadly parade crash says jail isn’t safe

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow during a hearing Friday scheduled Darrell Brooks...
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow during a hearing Friday scheduled Darrell Brooks Jr.'s trial to begin Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 28.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha says he doesn’t feel safe in jail.

WITI-TV reported Wednesday that Darrell Brooks sent a letter to his mother saying that guards paid inmates to spit in his food.

Brooks, who is Black, also accused guards and inmates of using racial slurs against him and threatening him with violence.

He said he needs to find a way out before something happens to him and guards “sweep it under the rug.”

A spokesman for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says the agency reviewed Brooks’ complaints and is satisfied he’s being treated appropriately.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

