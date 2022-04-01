Advertisement

A more pleasant end to the work week

Expect a decent, though chilly, night ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A nicer day is in store for Friday, with a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

We’ll have to get through a chilly start to the day, with lows again in the 20s. Highs by the afternoon reach the 50s, or closer to the normal temperature for the start of April.

A disturbance passes by the area late Friday night into early Saturday, bringing with it a chance for rain. But, most of Saturday should be decent after that storm leaves. A few more rain chances exist in our 7-day forecast, with generally near or just below normal temperatures for most of it as well.

