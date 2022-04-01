Advertisement

Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

Donald Shaffer
Donald Shaffer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDON, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 29th, the man who was the inspiration for the beloved M*A*S*H character Radar O’Reilly has died.

Donald Shaffer served as the company clerk at the army evac hospital that Dr. Richard Hornberger was assigned to. Hornberger wrote the best-selling book M*A*S*H under the pseudonym Richard Hooker, which was then adapted into a tv series and movie.

A funeral with military honors will be held for Shaffer on April 6th at 2:00 pm at Eldon Christian Church.

Shaffer was 92-years-old.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Mount Pleasant Town Council is expected to consider a new animal restraint law.
Warning Graphic Images: Former employees speak out after dogs go missing from area shelter
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.
2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced
Brett David Little was charged with Criminal Sex Conduct in the 3rd Degree with Force or...
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach charged with sexual assault

Latest News

Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.
2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced
Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections...
Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case
He spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says meat processors work as a monopoly
The Tyson plant in Dakota City, NE, is pictured.
Iowa senator says processors ‘monopolizing’ beef industry