Sunshine today, then some rain arrives late tonight into Saturday morning

Enjoy today's sunshine! Look for rain to arrive late tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s Friday, the sun is going to be out and the wind is going to be light. Based on the weather pattern we’ve had the last 10 days, we’ll take it because already by tonight, we’re back in it once again. It does appear that after midnight through about mid-morning tomorrow, some rain will move across the region. Overall amounts look very light. By Sunday, another system arrives in the afternoon with the chance of few isolated showers. Have a great weekend!

