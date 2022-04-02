Advertisement

Clear and cool overnight, cloudy and showery later Sunday

Quiet tonight, with some more rain likely later on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re catching a bit of a break between storm systems tonight, leading to clearing skies and somewhat chilly temperatures.

Lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s as winds gradually become a bit lighter. Winds shift toward the southeast on Sunday, priming things ahead of another area of low pressure that passes to our north. By afternoon on Sunday, gray skies will be common with shower chances increasing. The best chance arrives toward evening, when a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs reach the upper 50s Sunday, with a minor setback into the low to mid 50s on Monday.

Another storm affects us in the middle of the week, with showers possible later Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A second round of showers is likely on Thursday as the system exits.

That storm drags in colder air behind it. Highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday will be replaced by something closer to normal by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.
2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced
Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a...
College track star killed, 2 others injured, in hit-and-run with suspected drunken driver, officials say
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Quiet overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A wet Saturday morning, but sunshine expected in the afternoon
A wet Saturday morning, but sunshine expected in the afternoon
A wet Saturday morning, but sunshine expected in the afternoon
A Wet Saturday Morning, but sunshine expected in the afternon
Rain moves in late tonight.
Dry evening leads into rainy start for Saturday