Clear and cool overnight, cloudy and showery later Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re catching a bit of a break between storm systems tonight, leading to clearing skies and somewhat chilly temperatures.

Lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s as winds gradually become a bit lighter. Winds shift toward the southeast on Sunday, priming things ahead of another area of low pressure that passes to our north. By afternoon on Sunday, gray skies will be common with shower chances increasing. The best chance arrives toward evening, when a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs reach the upper 50s Sunday, with a minor setback into the low to mid 50s on Monday.

Another storm affects us in the middle of the week, with showers possible later Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A second round of showers is likely on Thursday as the system exits.

That storm drags in colder air behind it. Highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday will be replaced by something closer to normal by next weekend.

