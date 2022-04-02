Advertisement

Dry evening leads into rainy start for Saturday

Rain moves in tonight, with more chances to come.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies cloud up through the evening, and then rain becomes more likely tonight.

Expect things to remain dry until at least Midnight, with a band of showers pushing through after that. Lows fall into the mid 30s, likely keeping us from having precipitation mix with snow.

Skies eventually turn clearer later on Saturday, and temperatures will warm into the 50s as a result. Another system brings a rain chance later on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday likely stay mostly dry, before another storm system arrives for the middle of the week. Some rain will be possible Wednesday, with activity wrapping up early on Thursday. Then, chillier air follows, with a warming trend for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.
2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Mount Pleasant Town Council is expected to consider a new animal restraint law.
Warning Graphic Images: Former employees speak out after dogs go missing from area shelter

Latest News

Rain moves in late tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Sunshine today, then some rain arrives late tonight into Saturday morning
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Skies gradually clear overnight.
A more pleasant end to the work week