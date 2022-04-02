Dry evening leads into rainy start for Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies cloud up through the evening, and then rain becomes more likely tonight.

Expect things to remain dry until at least Midnight, with a band of showers pushing through after that. Lows fall into the mid 30s, likely keeping us from having precipitation mix with snow.

Skies eventually turn clearer later on Saturday, and temperatures will warm into the 50s as a result. Another system brings a rain chance later on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday likely stay mostly dry, before another storm system arrives for the middle of the week. Some rain will be possible Wednesday, with activity wrapping up early on Thursday. Then, chillier air follows, with a warming trend for next weekend.

