Gallery dedicated at WWII museum to elder President Bush

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has dedicated a gallery of planes to former aviator President George H.W. Bush. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that Bush was remembered during a ceremony Tuesday. A gallery displaying six aircraft flown during the war was christened the George H.W. Bush Aviation Gallery. Overhead was the same type of plane flown by Bush during the war _ an Avenger.

The future president was trying to eliminate a Japanese radio tower in 1944 when his aircraft was hit and he bailed out; a submarine rescued him but the other two men in the plane died.

