GRAPHIC: Man admits to killing spree including father, girlfriend in jailhouse interview

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - A Virginia man openly admitted to going on a killing spree that left his father, cousin and girlfriend dead.

Cole Beale is accused of murder and is currently booked into the Virginia Beach jail.

He sat down for about a 30-minute jailhouse interview earlier this week and explained what led up to the shooting of his girlfriend, Czavier Hill, and others.

“I had a breaking point. When her mom kept calling, and she was crying, what was I going to do?” Beale said.

The 30-year-old said he was fed up with Hill’s parents interfering in their relationship, and her attitude changed. So, he snapped inside her Virginia Beach home on March 22.

“I pulled the dog into the room. I was going to set the dog on fire, and she told me, ‘No, don’t do anything to the dog. You can take me and do whatever but not to the dog.’ So, I did that. I shot her in the head,” Beale said.

Police said they discovered Hill’s body two days later.

“When you snap, you don’t think about remorse; you just snap,” Beale said.

Beale said he then headed to another house, where his 73-year-old adopted father, Clifton Baxter, lived about 12 hours later.

“When I killed him, I found $20,000,” Beale said.

Beale said he had some bad blood with Baxter for not helping him financially. His cousin, Downing Mclean, then got into a fight with him in the home during this incident.

“I got fed up with him. He kept talking, saying I was not going to do anything, and I was like, I just killed two people. Do you think I’m not ready to shoot again? So, I went into the kitchen and shot him in the head and again in his back, " Beale said.

Beale said he then went to Hampton, Virginia, with his cousin’s girlfriend as his hostage. He said he wanted to take it easy at an Airbnb as he watched the search for him on the news.

Beale said while at the Airbnb, he was plotting who to kill next.

“I was definitely looking for more people but choosing my people wisely,” Beale said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals eventually caught Beale one week after he said he started the killing spree.

“I don’t feel any remorse at all. I don’t think about remorse. It’s not something that comes to your mind when you’re snapping,” Beale said.

According to police records, Beale has previously served prison time for armed robbery and sexual assault on a child.

His court case continues in Virginia.

