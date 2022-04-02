Advertisement

Iris on national park battlefield may mark razed Black homes
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for people emancipated after the Civil War was demolished for a national park commemorating both the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana iris and African lilies that the village’s residents may have planted.

The 30-home community called Fazendeville was founded around 1870 by a Black man who had been born free. The National Park Service expropriated it in the mid-1960s because it was between the 1815 battleground and a national cemetery where thousands of Union soldiers and sailors were buried. The flowers were first noticed last spring.

