Pope blasts Russia’s ‘infantile’ war, EU Libya deal in Malta

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Pope Francis says he may make a visit to Kyiv, and he has blasted Russia’s war in Ukraine as an “infantile and destructive aggression.” He made the comments as he arrived Saturday in Malta and delivered his most pointed and personalized denunciation yet of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Francis didn’t cite Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, but the reference was clear when he told Maltese officials and diplomats that “some potentate” had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world under the guise of “anachronist claims of nationalistic interests.” Saturday’s personalization of the powerful figure responsible marked a new level of outrage for the pope.

