A wet Saturday morning, but sunshine expected in the afternoon

A Wet Saturday Morning, but sunshine expected in the afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri late last night, and a few showers are lingering through the region this morning. We’re also waking up to temperatures in the 30s. After the clouds and showers move out, the sun will return, which will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds and temperatures in the 30s. A few rain showers are possible Sunday evening.

