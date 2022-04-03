Advertisement

A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is on his way to Augusta National. Still to be determined is whether he plays in the Masters. Woods says he is flying to Augusta to continue his preparation, but it’s a game-time decision whether he plays. His right leg so was severely damaged in a car crash 13 months ago that he said doctors contemplated amputation.

He played with his son in the PNC Championship in December. But that was a scramble format and he rode in a cart. Woods played a practice round five days ago. This is the next step.

