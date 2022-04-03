Advertisement

Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Iowa man has been charged in the death of a woman who tumbled off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in February.

West Des Moines police said in a news release that 27-year-old Nathen Cameron was charged Friday with first-degree murder and domestic assault with strangulation, The release said police discovered through their investigation that the death of 23-year-old Trisha Kunze was “not an accident, but rather an intentional act.”

Cameron has been taken Dallas County Jail, where he also faces charges of willful injury, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a drug stamp tax violation.

