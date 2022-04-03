Rain likely this evening, drying out Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect cloudy skies tonight with widespread showers, at least for several hours.

Rainfall will tend to diminish between about 10:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. tonight. Before that, a tenth or two of rain is possible. Partial clearing overnight is replaced by more clouds in the morning on Monday, with lows in the 30s and highs back in the upper 40s.

Another chance of rain returns later on Tuesday, after a relatively warmer day. We’ll likely catch a break from rain on Wednesday, with windy conditions prevailing. Then, another round of rain is likely on Thursday as the storm system bringing unsettled weather moves on. It drags in colder air behind it, sending highs back into the 40s.

Then, a bigger swing toward warmer weather returns by the weekend. Expect temperatures to approach the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.