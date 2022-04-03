Sunshine this morning, but clouds and showers are possible this afternoon.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Sunshine and clouds are across Southern Iowa this morning, with temperatures in the 30s. However, clouds will build across the area this afternoon ahead of the next low-pressure system, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky along with scattered showers. High temperatures will reach the 50s and low 60s. Heavier, more widespread rain showers are expected Sunday night. However, the rain is expected to clear out by Monday morning.

Monday will be dry with highs in the 50s. However, another system will move in during the midweek, bringing more chances for precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.